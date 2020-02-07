Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Keeps rolling in Ottawa
Grubauer made 25 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
The score was 1-1 after the first period, but Colorado took over the game from there. Grubauer ultimately cruised to his fourth win in five starts. He's allowed a total of five goals in the four wins while also surrendering five in his lone loss during this strong stretch.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against Senators•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Cruises to win over Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Layer of rust on game•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Picks up 14th win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.