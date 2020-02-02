Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Layer of rust on game
Grubauer allowed five goals on 27 shots for the Avalanche in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
The Avs were flat, but then again, they last played Jan. 20. Consider this game one to break the rust off. Use Grubauer as you normally would.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Picks up 14th win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stationed between pipes Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Rights ship against Sharks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Defending net Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Can't hang onto lead•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.