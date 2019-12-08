Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Leaves with undisclosed injury
Grubauer (undisclosed) was replaced by Pavel Francouz in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Bruins, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.
Grubauer immediately left the ice after giving up a breakaway goal in the first period, slamming his stick for good measure as he made his way down the tunnel. After spending some time in the dressing room, Grubauer rejoined his team on the bench. Expect another update on his status to surface after the game.
