Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Left out to dry
Grubauer only allowed two goals on 32 shots, but took the loss in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes.
Grubauer has given up only four goals in his last four starts, with two shutouts in that span, but he's taken the loss both times he was unable to keep the puck out. Grubauer's record fell to 11-9-3 with a 3.02 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Grubauer could be a great DFS option if he starts Colorado's next game Friday versus Anaheim.
