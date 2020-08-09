Grubauer made 22 saves in a 4-3 OT loss to Vegas on Saturday.

Grubauer was sharper last Sunday against the Blues when he allowed just a single goal. The Avs have suggested they'll split starts between him and Pavel Francouz, but at some point you have to think the hot hand will reign. Francouz has made a strong case to start, so Grubauer will need to sharpen his game fast.