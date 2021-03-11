Grubauer allowed one goal on 14 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Grubauer faced few pucks Wednesday, but his teammates' inefficiency made this a closer game than it should have been. He improved to 13-7-0 with a 2.05 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 20 starts. The German netminder continues to have more good games than bad ones as the Avalanche's unquestioned starter in net.