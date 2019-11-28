Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Lightly tested in win
Grubauer allowed one goal on 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
Grubauer gave up the first goal of the game on a Jujhar Khaira wraparound in the first period, but the German netminder had it easy after that. The Avalanche pushed play against a depleted Oilers' team, eventually storming ahead with three goals in 2:32 during the third period. Grubauer improved to 8-5-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Expect the 28-year-old to start at least one game in a home-and-home set with the Blackhawks on Friday and Saturday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Hoping to right ship against Oilers•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yanked after one period•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal versus Maple Leafs•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Drops road start in Minnesota•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal versus Wild•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Wins in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.