Grubauer allowed one goal on 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Grubauer gave up the first goal of the game on a Jujhar Khaira wraparound in the first period, but the German netminder had it easy after that. The Avalanche pushed play against a depleted Oilers' team, eventually storming ahead with three goals in 2:32 during the third period. Grubauer improved to 8-5-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Expect the 28-year-old to start at least one game in a home-and-home set with the Blackhawks on Friday and Saturday.