Grubauer gave up seven goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.

Grubauer was replaced by Jonas Johansson during the third period. It was by far Grubauer's worst game of the year, and he saw a four-game win streak end in the process. The 29-year-old dropped to 24-8-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 33 games. One bad outing shouldn't ruin the excellent season he's put together. An easier opponent awaits as the Avalanche visit the Ducks for a pair of games Friday and Sunday.