Grubauer will guard the home goal during Wednesday's game against Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer struggled in his last start Monday against the Coyotes, surrendering three goals on just 14 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. The 29-year-old German will attempt to bounce back and secure his 13th win of the season in a rematch with the same Arizona squad Wednesday.
