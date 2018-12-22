Grubauer allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Friday.

The 27-year-old has turned in two straight strong starts, but without much offensive support, this one ended in a loss. Friday's game, though, was basically the opposite of how Grubauer's season has gone. In 15 games, he is 8-3-3 but owns a .905 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA.