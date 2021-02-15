Grubauer allowed one goal on 24 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Grubauer was pretty good throughout the game, but Max Pacioretty struck early in the second period. That was enough to stick Grubauer with his third loss in 10 outings. He has a 7-3-0 record, a 1.61 GAA and a .937 save percentage in 2020-21. Consider this a hard-luck loss for the German, who will likely see start again in Vegas on Tuesday.