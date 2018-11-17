Grubauer allowed three goals on 29 shots against his former team in a 3-2 loss on Friday.

Owners probably miss Grubauer on the Capitals because with them he was one of the best backups goaltenders in the league. With the Avalanche, he hasn't been able to earn any more starts, and he's struggled to the tune of a .893 save percentage and 3.46 GAA this season. He's allowed under three goals in a game just once in six starts.