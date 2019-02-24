Grubauer stopped all 38 shots he faced to earn the shutout in a 5-0 win over the Predators on Saturday.

Playing in his first game in 11 days, Grubauer made the most of the opportunity with an outstanding performance. The goose egg is his first of the year and seventh in this career. Grubauer improves to 10-7-3 with a 3.26 GAA and a .896 save percentage. Semyon Varlamov has been in great form lately, which makes it hard to trust Grubauer to get consistent minutes despite Saturday's gem.