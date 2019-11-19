Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Making return with Tuesday start
Grubauer (lower body) was the first goalie off the ice, suggesting he'll be removed from injured reserve and will make the start Tuesday in Calgary, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Both Gruabuer and backup Pavel Francouz (concussion) were able to take reps in Tuesday's practice, so it's possible both goalies will make their respective returns and dress for this game. Regardless of who's backing him up, Gruabuer's set to make his return in a favorable matchup against a Flames team that's lost four straight games while being outscored 15-3 over that span.
