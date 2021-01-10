Grubauer took part in Saturday's scrimmage, Ron Knabenbauer of the Avalanche's official site reports.

Saturday's work was just the second time Grubauer has joined teammates on ice since camp started. The scrimmage accentuated special teams, so both Grubauer and backup Pavel Francouz had a chance to knock off the rust with a variety of shots. With just two scrimmages -- the Avalanche will take part in a second one Sunday -- the goalies need to get in as much game-like action as possible leading into Wednesday's season opener against St. Louis.