Grubauer stopped only 26 of 33 shots in Saturday's 7-0 preseason loss to the Wild.

Working behind a very inexperienced blue line corps -- 20-year-old Samuel Girard's 68 NHL games last season made him its senior member -- Grubauer could do little to slow down the Minnesota attack. The netminder will be the Avalanche's No. 2 behind Seymon Varlamov this year, but Varlamov hasn't played more than 57 games since 2013-14, potentially giving Grubauer an opportunity to see more action than a typical backup.