Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Mauling at paws of desert dawgs
Grubauer was pulled at the 28:28 mark of the second period Saturday after allowing four goals on 16 Arizona shots.
The start had been a surprise for Grubauer, who took over for an ill Semyon Varlamov. He'd delivered two consecutive strong games prior to this one, but just couldn't find the handle against the Desert Dawgs. He was replaced by Pavel Francouz.
