Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Missing from practice
Grubauer (lower body) didn't take part in Monday's game-day skate, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports, indicating he will miss the matchup with Tampa Bay.
Grubauer was putting up solid numbers of late, as he was 4-1-0 in his last six outings with a 1.23 GAA. With the 27-year-old sidelined for the second time this season, Pavel Francouz will slot in as the No. 1 option, beginning with Monday's clash with the Lightning.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Exits Saturday's contest•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Takes first loss in five starts•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Set to start Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Puts up goose egg•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Hosting Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.