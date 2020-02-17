Grubauer (lower body) didn't take part in Monday's game-day skate, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports, indicating he will miss the matchup with Tampa Bay.

Grubauer was putting up solid numbers of late, as he was 4-1-0 in his last six outings with a 1.23 GAA. With the 27-year-old sidelined for the second time this season, Pavel Francouz will slot in as the No. 1 option, beginning with Monday's clash with the Lightning.