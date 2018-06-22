Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: New starter in Colorado
Grubauer was dealt to Colorado on Friday along with defenseman Brooks Orpik in exchange for the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
It has been rumored for quite a while that Grubauer would be on the move and now we know his final destination. Colorado's willingness to absorb Orpik's contract allowed them to pay a relatively small price to acquire their new starting goaltender. Grubauer has been brilliant for Washington over the past two seasons (28-16-5, 2.19 GAA, ,924 save percentage) and now he is in line to be the number one man for one of the NHL's better young clubs. Grubauer, who is currently a restricted free agent, should make for a fine fantasy option in 12-team leagues next season.
