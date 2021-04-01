Grubauer turned aside 28 of 31 shots Wednesday in a 9-3 victory over Arizona.

Colorado raced out to a 5-1 lead before the game was even eight minutes old, although things got a little tense for Grubauer and teammates when Arizona pulled to within 5-3 late in the middle stanza. The Avalanche responded with the game's final four goals, handing Grubauer his second straight win. The 29-year-old is now 22-7-1 with a 1.78 GAA and .928 save percentage.