Head coach Jared Bednar said "time will tell" how long Grubauer (lower body) is out, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Bednar added that Grubauer will not be on the ice for Sunday's practice. The German goalie left Saturday's Game 1 with an apparent lower-body injury, as he needed help leaving the ice and he wasn't able to put weight on his left leg. While Grubauer is out, Pavel Francouz will assume the starting role with Michael Hutchinson as the backup.