Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: No timeline for return
Head coach Jared Bednar relayed that Grubauer (lower body) will undergo additional testing and should have a timeline to return later in the week, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Bednar's words seem to allude to Grubauer missing Wednesday's game against the Islanders as well, and the netminder seems to be in danger of missing additional time. The timing is unfortunate, as Grubauer was heating up with a 4-1-0 record and .959 save percentage over the previous six appearances. For the time being, Pavel Francouz will be the No. 1 while Hunter Miska -- who was recalled Sunday -- will serve as the backup.
