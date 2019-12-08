Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: No update given after game
The Avalanche did not provide a post-game update on Grubauer's status after he suffered an undisclosed injury in the first period of Saturday's 4-1 win over Boston, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
With the Flames set to visit Colorado on Monday, Grubauer's status appears very much up in the air for that game. If he can't go, expect Pavel Francouz to guard the Avalanche goal. Look for an update on Grubauer's status either Sunday or prior to Monday's puck drop.
