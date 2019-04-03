Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Not starting Tuesday
Contrary to a previous report, Grubauer won't start Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Instead, Semyon Varlamov will start in the blue paint.
