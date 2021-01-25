Grubauer allowed two goals on only 14 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

It's a rare clunker for Grubauer this year, who had a 21-save shutout in his only other start where he faced less than 25 shots. The German netminder has a 2.01 GAA and a .923 save percentage through five starts. He'll probably start again Tuesday versus the Sharks, which presents Grubauer with a good matchup to get back on track.