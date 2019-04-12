Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: On wrong end of shutout
Grubauer stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Grubauer's teammates were unable to sneak a puck behind Flames goalie Mike Smith in their playoff opener. Grubauer went 8-2-2 with a 1.55 GAA and .952 save percentage from the start of March to the end of the regular season, but there are questions about his ability in the playoffs. Entering this postseason, he's 1-1 with a 4.24 GAA and an .835 save percentage over four playoff starts, and he notably lost the starting job just two games into the Capitals' Stanley Cup run last season. Coach Jared Bednar will likely be quick to turn to Semyon Varlamov should Grubauer's struggles persist.
