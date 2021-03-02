Grubauer surrendered five goals on 26 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

The Avalanche spotted Grubauer a two-goal lead early in the second period, and usually that would be enough. The Sharks changed that narrative Monday, sending Grubauer to one of his ugliest losses of the year. The German netminder is possibly showing signs of being overworked, as he is 1-3-0 with 15 goals allowed in his last four outings. He's at 10-6-0 with a 2.20 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 16 outings overall. The Avalanche play the Sharks again Wednesday, but it's unknown if Grubauer will get a chance to redeem himself.