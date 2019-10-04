Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Opens season with win
Grubauer stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Grubauer only faced three shots in the first period before a busy final two frames, but he was up to the task in the season opener. The German goalie is likely to get the start Saturday versus the Wild. Expect Grubauer to play a large majority of the games this season as backup Pavel Francouz has only two NHL appearances under his belt.
