Grubauer made 31 saves Saturday in a 2-1 win over Columbus.

Grubauer is 5-1 in his last six starts with one shutout and three straight games with just a single goal allowed. His 33 games started matches last year's total starts, so fatigue may become a factor in the coming months. It bears watching, especially in head-to-head formats. Grubauer may need someone handcuffed to him in order to deliver what you need in your playoffs.