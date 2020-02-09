Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Outduels Elvis
Grubauer made 31 saves Saturday in a 2-1 win over Columbus.
Grubauer is 5-1 in his last six starts with one shutout and three straight games with just a single goal allowed. His 33 games started matches last year's total starts, so fatigue may become a factor in the coming months. It bears watching, especially in head-to-head formats. Grubauer may need someone handcuffed to him in order to deliver what you need in your playoffs.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing off against Columbus•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Keeps rolling in Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against Senators•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Cruises to win over Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Layer of rust on game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.