Grubauer will start Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Grubauer had his first rest of the season Friday, when Hunter Miska backstopped the Avalanche's 3-2 win over the 'Yotes. Grubauer has been stellar for Colorado but had allowed eight goals with an .846 save percentage over the previous two games. It was getting to the point where head coach Jared Bednar needed to get him rest.