Grubauer will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Devils, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

While the Devils have been eliminated from playoff contention, they're vying for their third consecutive win. Grubauer's record stands at 11-9-3 with a 3.02 GAA and .901 save percentage in his first year with the Avs -- those are mediocre numbers, but the German could have a chip on his shoulder after his allied skaters came up empty in his 32-save loss to the Hurricanes on Monday.