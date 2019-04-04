Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Thursday
Grubauer will tend the home goal for Thursday's game against Winnipeg, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer has been awesome in his past eight starts, accumulating a 6-0-2 record to go along with a 1.59 GAA and .954 save percentage in that span. He draws a tough matchup, however, facing an offense that ranks sixth in goals per game this campaign (3.30). The German will be tasked in sealing a playoff spot, as Colorado sits a point away from clinching.
