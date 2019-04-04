Grubauer will tend the home goal for Thursday's game against Winnipeg, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has been awesome in his past eight starts, accumulating a 6-0-2 record to go along with a 1.59 GAA and .954 save percentage in that span. He draws a tough matchup, however, facing an offense that ranks sixth in goals per game this campaign (3.30). The German will be tasked in sealing a playoff spot, as Colorado sits a point away from clinching.