Grubauer made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to Anaheim on Sunday.

The Avalanche netminder surrendered a pair of goals, one in the first period and another in the second period. Unfortunately for Grubauer, Derick Brassard was the lone goal scorer for Colorado, and the Avs have suddenly dropped back-to-back contests after going 5-0-1 in their previous six. Meanwhile, the German-born backup now owns a 10-8-3 record on the season, to go along with a 3.21 GAA and .897 save percentage.