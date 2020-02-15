Grubauer will defend the home net Saturday versus the Kings, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

This will be Grubauer's seventh start in the last eight games, and he's been quite impressive in that stretch, recording a .939 save percentage and a 1.86 GAA. The Avs will ride the hot hand into this Western Conference clash, and it's a favorable matchup, as the Kings have averaged just two goals per game over the last six.