Grubauer will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer struggled in Sunday's loss to the Ducks, allowing two goals on just 14 shots. He was quite good in the four games that preceded that dud, recording a .931 save percentage and a 3-1-0 record. The 29-year-old has a solid opportunity to bounce back, as the Sharks rank 26th in the league with just 2.22 goals per game.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Not up to par•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Taking on Ducks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Excellent again Friday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Hangs on for win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Blue-paint bound Tuesday•