Grubauer will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer struggled in Sunday's loss to the Ducks, allowing two goals on just 14 shots. He was quite good in the four games that preceded that dud, recording a .931 save percentage and a 3-1-0 record. The 29-year-old has a solid opportunity to bounce back, as the Sharks rank 26th in the league with just 2.22 goals per game.