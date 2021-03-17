Grubauer made 15 saves in relief of Hunter Miska in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Grubauer was supposed to get a day off Tuesday, but Miska let in four goals on seven shots in an ugly first period. Enter Grubauer, who was perfect over the final 40 minutes while the Avalanche scored six unanswered goals. The German netminder improved to 16-7-0 with a 1.85 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 23 appearances. With Miska struggling even against the lowly Ducks, head coach Jared Bednar has little option but to ride with Grubauer until Pavel Francouz (lower body) can return.