Grubauer posted a 20-save shutout in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blues.

Grubauer took the loss Wednesday versus the Blues after allowing four goals. While things were tight in a scoreless first period, the Avalanche came alive over the final 40 minutes while Grubauer prevented the Blues from doing the same in what became a lopsided affair. The shutout was the 12th of the German goalie's career. He'll likely be well-rested for the Avalanche's next game, which is Tuesday in Los Angeles.