Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Permits three goals in win
Grubauer allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Monday.
Grubauer had all the offense he would need within the first 10 minutes of the game, as the Avalanche raced out to a quick 4-0 lead. Grubauer has allowed only 10 goals over four starts this season, winning all of them. The German goalie will likely face another Metropolitan Division foe Wednesday when the Avalanche visit the Penguins.
