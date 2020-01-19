Grubauer turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

The 28-year-old hasn't necessarily been unbeatable to begin 2020 but he's been getting plenty of offensive support, going 4-1-1 in six starts with a 2.50 GAA and .910 save percentage with the Avs averaging better than four goals a game in those outings. Grubauer remains atop the depth chart for Colorado, and he should continue drawing a heavy workload as long as he keeps getting the job done.