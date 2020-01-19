Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Picks up 14th win
Grubauer turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
The 28-year-old hasn't necessarily been unbeatable to begin 2020 but he's been getting plenty of offensive support, going 4-1-1 in six starts with a 2.50 GAA and .910 save percentage with the Avs averaging better than four goals a game in those outings. Grubauer remains atop the depth chart for Colorado, and he should continue drawing a heavy workload as long as he keeps getting the job done.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stationed between pipes Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Rights ship against Sharks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Defending net Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Can't hang onto lead•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws start versus Dallas•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Another bump in road•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.