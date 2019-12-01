Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Picks up lopsided win
Grubauer stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 7-3 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.
The Blackhawks struck first through Brandon Saad, but the Avalanche would rattle off seven straight goals to run away with the contest. Grubauer improved to 9-5-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 16 starts. The German will likely start again Wednesday as the Avalanche begin a road trip in Toronto.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Battling Blackhawks on Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Lightly tested in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Hoping to right ship against Oilers•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yanked after one period•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal versus Maple Leafs•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Drops road start in Minnesota•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.