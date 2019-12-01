Grubauer stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 7-3 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The Blackhawks struck first through Brandon Saad, but the Avalanche would rattle off seven straight goals to run away with the contest. Grubauer improved to 9-5-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 16 starts. The German will likely start again Wednesday as the Avalanche begin a road trip in Toronto.