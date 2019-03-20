Grubauer allowed one goal on 37 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Wild on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has been great to begin this month. Despite just a 4-2-0 record, Grubauer owns a .971 save percentage in the last seven games. During that stretch, he's posted three shutouts. Overall, Grubauer is 13-9-3 with a 2.83 GAA and .907 save percentage in 30 games this season.