Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Plays well in preseason debut
Grubauer stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 2-1 loss against the Stars on Thursday.
Making his first appearance of the preseason, Grubauer was fairly sharp, stopping all six shots he faced on the power play and 15 of 17 at even strength. Grubauer set new career highs with 37 games played and 33 starts during his first season with the Avalanche, which led to a career-best 18 wins. Without Semyon Varlamov as his partner this season, Grubauer should receive even more playing time, which is music to his owners' ears.
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.