Grubauer stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 2-1 loss against the Stars on Thursday.

Making his first appearance of the preseason, Grubauer was fairly sharp, stopping all six shots he faced on the power play and 15 of 17 at even strength. Grubauer set new career highs with 37 games played and 33 starts during his first season with the Avalanche, which led to a career-best 18 wins. Without Semyon Varlamov as his partner this season, Grubauer should receive even more playing time, which is music to his owners' ears.