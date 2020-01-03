Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Plenty of support in win
Grubauer turned aside 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.
Grubauer earned his first win in nearly a month and got revenge for a loss on Dec. 16 in St. Louis. The German improved to 11-9-3 with a 2.91 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 24 games. The 28-year-old still holds the No. 1 job in goal for the Avalanche -- his next chance to start is Saturday in New Jersey.
