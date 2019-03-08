Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Pops into game for brief cameo
Grubauer made three saves, playing just 4:59 in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Dallas.
Grubauer was forced to enter Thursday's game after starter Semyon Varlamov left briefly to have a skate issue examined. The German-born netminder was perfect, making three saves before Varlamov returned.
