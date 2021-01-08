Grubauer (undisclosed) took the ice for the first time Friday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Heading into the 2020-21 campaign Grubauer likely has the edge over Pavel Francouz for the bulk of the starts but it may still be closer to a 50/50 split. IN 36 outings last season, the 29-year-old German posted an 18-12-4 record with a 2.63 GAA and two shutouts.