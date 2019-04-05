Grubauer made 34 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg.

Grubauer surrendered two goals in the opening frame but shut the door from there. He clinched a playoff berth for the Avalanche by getting the game to overtime, then improved his record to 7-0-2 in his past nine starts by pulling out the win. Colorado will likely lean on the German netminder to start the playoffs given his terrific late-season form, but keep in mind that Grubauer flopped early last postseason and ceded the starting job back to Braden Holtby, who then carried Washington to the Stanley Cup.

More News
Our Latest Stories