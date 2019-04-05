Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Punches playoff ticket
Grubauer made 34 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg.
Grubauer surrendered two goals in the opening frame but shut the door from there. He clinched a playoff berth for the Avalanche by getting the game to overtime, then improved his record to 7-0-2 in his past nine starts by pulling out the win. Colorado will likely lean on the German netminder to start the playoffs given his terrific late-season form, but keep in mind that Grubauer flopped early last postseason and ceded the starting job back to Braden Holtby, who then carried Washington to the Stanley Cup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Solid effort spoiled in shootout•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stalls rally for shootout win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...