Grubauer made 34 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg.

Grubauer surrendered two goals in the opening frame but shut the door from there. He clinched a playoff berth for the Avalanche by getting the game to overtime, then improved his record to 7-0-2 in his past nine starts by pulling out the win. Colorado will likely lean on the German netminder to start the playoffs given his terrific late-season form, but keep in mind that Grubauer flopped early last postseason and ceded the starting job back to Braden Holtby, who then carried Washington to the Stanley Cup.