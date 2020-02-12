Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Puts up goose egg
Grubauer posted a 34-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
The German was up to the challenge Tuesday, earning his second shutout of the year. Grubauer won his fourth straight game -- and sixth of the last seven -- to improve to 18-11-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 34 starts. In that most recent seven-game span, the 28-year-old has allowed only 11 goals. He'll face a tougher task when the Capitals come to town Thursday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Hosting Senators•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Outduels Elvis•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing off against Columbus•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Keeps rolling in Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against Senators•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Cruises to win over Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.