Grubauer posted a 34-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.

The German was up to the challenge Tuesday, earning his second shutout of the year. Grubauer won his fourth straight game -- and sixth of the last seven -- to improve to 18-11-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 34 starts. In that most recent seven-game span, the 28-year-old has allowed only 11 goals. He'll face a tougher task when the Capitals come to town Thursday.