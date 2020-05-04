Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Ready for season to resume
Grubauer (lower body) is fully fit and will be available once NHL play resumes, NHL.com reports.
Grubauer was originally expected to return in mid-March but wasn't able to get back on the ice after the league went on hiatus. Prior to the shutdown, the netminder posted an 18-12-4 record and is just one win shy of setting a new career best. Given the offensive firepower in front of him in Denver, the German should be capable of putting together a 30-win season in the future.
