Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Ready to face Blackhawks
Grubauer will start in goal Saturday against the visiting Blackhawks, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Grubauer stood on his head and turned away 44 of 45 shots from the Stars on Thursday. He will look to stay hot and claim a fourth straight win against a Chicago club that ranks eighth in the league offensively by means of averaging 3.32 goals per game.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Withstands onslaught in key win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes against Stars•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Playing extremely well•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Denies Devils for third shutout•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...