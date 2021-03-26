Grubauer allowed one goal on 19 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Grubauer hasn't allowed multiple goals since March 8, and that's corresponded with his eight-game winning streak. The 29-year-old improved to 20-7-0 with a 1.69 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 27 outings. Another battle with the Golden Knights awaits on Saturday, which Grubauer will likely start with first place in the West Division on the line.